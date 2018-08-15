CHS Volleyball Falls to Riverdale

Keri Munn and Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in kills with 4 each. Kexi Bryan added 3 kills and a block. Abigail Parker, Keelie Hillis and Munn all recorded blocks. Abigail Layne led the team in assists with 4 while Sarah West led the Lady Raiders in digs with 8.
Coffee County will open District 8AAA play on Thursday night when they travel to Shelbyville to take on the Eaglettes. First serve is set for 6:30. Lady Raider head coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to catch the fans up on the first week of the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning at 10 AM LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.