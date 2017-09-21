CHS Volleyball Falls to Columbia

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed Columbia to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday looking for a season sweep over the Lady Lions. A win would also guarantee a regular season district title and a number 1 seed in the district tournament. For the second match in a row, the Lady Raiders dropped a 5 set match after holding a lead.
On Thursday night, Coffee County led 2 sets to none after capturing the first and second set by scores of 25 to 22 and 25 to 18. Columbia roared back to grab the last 3 sets 10-25, 16-25 and 12-15. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in kills with 13 while adding a block. Odalis Garcia led in aces with 4 while adding 9 kills. Amada Mukai led Coffee County in assists with 40 while Tyana Fenton had the team lead in digs with 21.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Monday for Senior Night as they welcome Tullahoma to The Patch. That match is set to get underway at 6 PM with Senior Night activities to precede the match.