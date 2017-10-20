CHS Volleyball Falls in Region Tournament

The Lady Raider volleyball season came to a close on Tuesday night as Coffee County fell to Blackman in 3 sets in the Region 4AAA semifinals. Coffee County, making their 6th straight region tournament appearance, had trouble with their hitting consistency against the taller Lady Blaze as they continued to look for the program’s first region win. Coffee County lost by set scores of 9-25, 13-25 and 10-25.
The 4 seniors for Coffee County closed out their career with a good final match. Senior Odalis Garcia led the team in aces with 2 and kills with 5. Senior Tyana Fenton added 3 kills and led the team in digs with 12. She was followed closely by seniors Alliyah Williams with 4 digs and senior Alexis Baker who had 3 digs. Amanda Mukai led Coffee County with 6 assists and added a block. Freshman Lexi Bryan added a block.
Coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.