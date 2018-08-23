CHS Volleyball Falls in Home Match to Lincoln County

The Lady Raiders played exceptionally well at the net as they finished with 35kills and a season high 7 ½ blocks. Keelie Hillis led in kills with 11. Abigail Parker and Lexi Bryan each added 6 blocks as Bryan had 3 blocks. Kiya Ferrell and Keri Munn each finished with 2 blocks. Sarah West led the team in digs with 17. Abigail Layne led in aces with 6 and Amanda Mukai had the team hi in assists with 14.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Monday when they return home to take on White County. That match will get underway at 6 PM.