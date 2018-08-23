«

»

CHS Volleyball Falls in Home Match to Lincoln County

Keelie Hillis of CHS volleyball[file photo]

The Lady Raider volleyball team welcomed Lincoln County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday.  Facing their toughest district test of the season, the Lady Raiders raced out and grabbed the first 2 sets in the best of 5 contest.  Not to be deterred, Lincoln County battled back and captured the win by sweeping the final 3 sets.  Coffee County lost by set scores of 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25 and 8-15.

The Lady Raiders played exceptionally well at the net as they finished with 35kills and a season high 7 ½ blocks.  Keelie Hillis led in kills with 11.  Abigail Parker and Lexi Bryan each added 6 blocks as Bryan had 3 blocks.  Kiya Ferrell and Keri Munn each finished with 2 blocks.  Sarah West led the team in digs with 17.  Abigail Layne led in aces with 6 and Amanda Mukai had the team hi in assists with 14.

The Lady Raiders return to action on Monday when they return home to take on White County.  That match will get underway at 6 PM.