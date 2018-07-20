CHS Volleyball Earns 4th Place Finish at Eagleville Camp

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team finished up play in the Eagleville Team Camp on Friday. The Lady Raiders went 2 and 2 on the day in the double elimination tournament. Coffee County finished the 3 day team camp with a record of 5 and 5.
The Lady Raiders opened tournament play on Friday morning with a win over Columbia Academy. The Lady Raiders won in 3 sets, 6-25, 26-24 and 15-9. The Lady Raiders lost in the 2nd round in straight sets to Lawrence County. Coffee County fell 9-25 and 13-25 to the Lady Cats. In the loser’s bracket, Coffee County got a 3 set win over defending state tournament participant Summertown. The Lady Raiders won 15-25, 26-24 and 15-13. The Lady Raiders were eliminated in the semifinals by Columbia Academy in straight sets 20-25 and 16-25.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Thursday. Coffee County will host a varsity play day at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.