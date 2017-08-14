CHS Volleyball Drops Season Opener to MTCS

The Coffee County Central High School volleyball team opened the 2017 season at home on Monday night. The Lady Raiders welcomed the always tough Lady Cougars of Middle Tennessee Christian School to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. After rallying back from a set point in the first set, Coffee County fell in the 4 set match by set scores of 26-24, 22-25, 16-25 and 21-25.
The Lady Raiders hurt themselves with unforced errors as they had 19 service errors and 28 hitting errors on the match. Senior Odalis Garcia led the Lady Raiders in kills with 10 while recording 11 digs and a block. Senior Tyana Fenton Led the Lady Raiders in digs with 18 while senior Alexis Baker added 14. Keelie Hillis led Coffee County in service aces with 3 and blocks with 4. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 23.
Coffee County is back at home on Tuesday night when they play host to district rival Shelbyville. The varsity match is set to begin at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. We will begin our broadcast with the pregame show just before 6 PM.