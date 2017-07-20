CHS Volleyball Continues Play in Eagleville Team Camp

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team had a record of 1 and 2 in their trio of matches on Thursday at the Eagleville camp. Coffee County opened the day with a 3 set loss to Community by scores of 23-25, 25-18 & 10-15. Coffee County bounced back to defeat Grundy in 3 sets 25-17, 23-25 & 15-12. The Lady Raiders closed out the day with their best performance at the camp thus far in a straight set loss to Smyrna. Coffee County dropped the 2 sets 22-15 and 23-25.
Coach Andrew Taylor was again pleased with his young team’s effort. As is often the case with young squads, Coffee County struggled with bouts of inconsistency. Senior Tyana Fenton had another good day as she led the team in digs and aces. Sophomore Amanda Mukai led the team in assists and also was a team leader in service aces. Sophomore Keelie Hillis was the leader for Coffee County in kills.
Coffee County returns to Eagleville for a double elimination tournament on Friday. The Lady Raiders will open up bracket play at 8:00 AM. Coach Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the camp and the upcoming scrimmages for his Lady Raiders. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln and is held exclusively here on Thunder Radio.