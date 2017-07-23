CHS Volleyball Concludes Play in Eagleville Team Camp

The CHS Lady Raider volleyball team finished off the Eagleville team camp with a record of 5 and 6 on Friday. Coffee County won 3 games in Friday’s double elimination tournament format before bowing out in 6th place. The Lady Raiders got victories on Friday over Grundy County, Community and Middle Tennessee Christian in the tournament. Coffee County fell to elimination bracket with a loss to Summertown before being eliminated by Eagleville.
Coffee County will play host to a one day team camp on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders will play host to a middle school scrimmage play day on Saturday beginning at 9 AM. Both events will begin at 9 AM and both will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Coach Andrew Taylor was a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show talking about the camp and the upcoming season. You can download a copy of that interview at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/CCS072217Podcast.mp3