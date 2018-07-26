CHS Volleyball Closes Out Preseason with Strong Scrimmage Performances

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team closed out their preseason schedule on Thursday as they played host to 11 other teams for their annual scrimmage play day. The Coffee County varsity and JV each got in 3 games as each finished 2 and 1.
The Lady Raider teams opened up against Tullahoma. The varsity and JV Lady Raiders throttled the Lady Cats from West Coffee in straight sets. The varsity won by set scores of 25-11 and 25-13. The JV swept Tullahoma 25-13 and 25-9. Against Oakland, the Lady Raiders split with the Lady Patriots. The varsity team was swept Patriots in a pair of close games 24-26 and 21-25. The JV swept Oakland 25-14 and 15-12. In the final matchup of the day, Coffee County split with White County. The varsity swept the Warriorettes 25-20 and 25-23. The JV dropped their 1 set match with White County 20-25.
The Lady Raiders will open the regular season on Monday, August 13th in McMinnville. Coffee County will take on Warren County and Covenant Academy at Warren County High School. The three way match will get underway at 5:30 PM.