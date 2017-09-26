CHS Volleyball Claims Regular Season District Title on Tuesday

The Lady Raider volleyball team traveled to Winchester on Tuesday with a chance to wrap up the District 8AAA regular season championship. Building off the momentum of Monday’s non-district sweep of Tullahoma, Coffee County captured a 3 set win over the Rebelettes. Coffee County won by set scores of 25 to 17, 25 to 23 and 25 to 23.
Coffee County was led in kills by the trio of Odalis Garcia, Keelie Hillis and Alliyah Williams who each had 7. Garcia also led the team in aces as she scored 5. Hillis also added 4 aces from the service line. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 21 while Tyana Fenton led the Lady Raiders in digs with 15.
Coffee County travels to Eagleville on Wednesday for an in-school game. First serve is set for 1:30 PM. Coffee County will take part in the Middle Tennessee Classic Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Franklin. The District 8AAA tournament begins next week as Coffee County will be the #1 seed. The district tournament will be held at Lincoln County High School.