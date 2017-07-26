CHS Volleyball Battles Good Competition in Wednesday’s Scrimmage Play Day

The Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team wrapped up their preseason scrimmage schedule on Wednesday with a 10 team play day at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders played 3 matches going 1 and 2 on the day. They lost to Oakland and Lawrence County in straight sets while defeating LEAD Academy in straight sets.
The Lady Raiders face a rebuilding task in 2017 as they return only 2 starters and a senior class with only 4 players. Coach Andrew Taylor continues to be pleased with the hard work put in by his team. Taylor admits that his team will be athletic, but remains young which leads to inconsistency. When asked what his squad needs to do better, Taylor had this to say:
The Lady Raiders open the season on August 14th at home when they play host to Middle Tennessee Christian School. That match is scheduled for 6 PM. The Lady Raiders will be featured this fall on the First National Bank Home Town Sports Series. Thunder Radio’s first CHS volleyball broadcast is set for August 15th when they play host to Shelbyville at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.