CHS Track Wins First Home Meet of the Season

The Coffee County track team hosted their first meet of the year on Thursday. The Raider thinclads welcomed Cumberland County and Warren County to Carden-Jarrell Field for the 3 way meet. Both teams came up with victories over the visitors.
The Lady Raiders outscored 2nd place Cumberland County 91 to 49. The Lady Raiders got a clean sweep in all 3 relay races as they won the 4x100M, 4x200M and the 4x800M races. In the field events, Macy Tabor won the high jump, Chloe Haggard tied for first in the long jump, and Keisheal Norton won both the discus and shot put. In the running events, Jaden Campbell won the 1600M and Chloe Haggard won both the 100M hurdles and the 300M hurdles.
The Red Raiders outscored 2nd place Cumberland County 79 to 56. In the relay races, Coffee County won the 4x100M and the 4x800M relays while finishing 2nd in the 4x200M race. Jalen Cummings won the long jump as the Red Raiders piled up big points by placing 11 other athletes in the top 4 places in the 5 field events. In the running events, Neil Slone won the 800M while Raven Weber captured first place in the 110M hurdles.
The Raider thinclads return to the track on Thursday, April 5th when they host the Coffee County Relays. That will get underway at 4 PM.