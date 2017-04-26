CHS Track Teams Finish 2nd in Tuesday’s Home Meet

The Coffee County Central High School track team welcomed nearly 240 runners to the track on Tuesday for a home meet. Teams from Cookeville, Notre Dame, Cascade, Upperman and Warren County were in attendance at Carden-Jarrell Field for the mid-week event. Missing several athletes due to injury and other commitments, the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders were each able to score 2nd place finishes behind Cookeville.
In the relay races, the Red Raiders finished 3rd in the 4×100 and 3rd in the 4×800. Individual point winners for the Red Raiders were:
James Lynn – 1st – 3200M; 5th – 800M;
Dillon Helms – 2nd – 110M Hurdles; 2nd – 300M Hurdles; 3rd – High Jump; 5th – Triple Jump;
Andrew Godwin – 2nd – 3200M; 3rd – 800M;
Bradley Kishpaugh – 2nd – 1600M;
Isaiah Rader – 3rd – 300M Hurdles; 3rd – – 110M Hurdles;
Jacob Melton 4th – 300M Hurdles;
Neil Slone – 4th – 3200M;
Johnny Dulin – 3rd – Triple Jump; 3rd – 400M; 4th – Long Jump;
Darius Rozier – 3rd – Long Jump;
Gage DeMarree – 4th – 400M;
Rueben Chatput – 6th – 400M;
Keishaun Creel – 7th – 100M;
Jasiyah Knox – 8th – 100M;
Pryce Hutchings – 8th – Discus;
In the relay races, the Lady Raiders finished 1st in the 4x800M, 3rd in the 4×200 and 4th in the 4×100. Individual point winners for the Lady Raiders were:
Makenzie Anderson – 1st – Long Jump; 1st – 100M Hurdles; 2nd 300M Hurdles;
Makenzie Webb – 1st – 3200M; 2nd – 1600M; 6th – High Jump;
Chloe Haggard – 1st – 300M Hurdles; 4th – High Jump;
Keisheal Norton – 1st – Shot Put;
Sarah Pearson – 2nd – Shot Put; 3rd – Discus;
Faith Floyd – 2nd – Discus; 6th – Shot Put;
Ellie Graham – 2nd – 200M; 3rd – Triple Jump;
Carina Majia – 4th – 3200M; 7th – 1600M;
Karle Wooten – 5th – 400M;
Keyleigh Alford – 5th – Long Jump; 6th – 100M;
Emily St. John – 5th – 400M;
Trava Brown – 6th – 1600M;
Laura Bogard – 6th – High Jump;
Coffee County will be back at Carden-Jarrell Field for a home meet on May 2. The meet will be an important one as it will honor former head coaches and pay tribute to Phil Bonham’s contributions to the program. Tickets will be $3 at the gate, and the special events will begin around 8:00 pm after the conclusion of the meet against Shelbyville. Nathan Wanuch will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the meet.