CHS Track Team Opens Season in Riverdale Relays

The Coffee County Central High School track team opened the season on Thursday on the road. Traveling to Murfreesboro, Coffee County took part in the Riverdale Relays at Riverdale’s Tom Nolan Field. The Lady Raiders finished in 7th place out of 12 teams while the Red Raiders came in 9th out of 12 teams.
The Lady Raiders finished in 2nd place in the 4x1600M, 6th in the 4x400M relay and 7th in the 4x800M relay. Top 10 individual finishers for Coffee County were:
Keisheal Norton – 4th, Shot Put and 9th, Discus;
Sarah Pearson – 5th, Shot Put;
Jaden Campbell – 5th, Long Jump;
Laura Bogard – 7th, High Jump(tie);
Macy Tabor – 7th, High Jump(tie);
Makenzie Webb – 7th, High Jump(tie);
Chloe Haggard – 7th, High Jump(tie);
The Red Raiders got a 6th place finish in the 4x800M relay, 7th in the 4x1600M and 9th in the 4x100M relay. The only top 10 individual finishes for the Red Raiders were Trace Bryant and Dillon Helms who tied for 1st in the high jump;
The CHS runners will return to action next Thursday when they host their first meet of the season. That meet will be held at Carden-Jarrell Field and is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM.