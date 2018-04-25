CHS Track Shines at Tuesday Home Meet

The Coffee County CHS track team hosted White County and Warren County in an abbreviated meet on Tuesday. Weather limited the number of events and participants. In spite of poor weather, Coffee County posted a multitude of strong performances.
In the girls’ competition, Coffee County got a 1st place finish in the 4x100M relay and the 4x800M relay. The Lady Raiders also finished in 2nd place in the 4x200M relay.
Top individual finishers for the Lady Raiders were:
Jaden Campbell – 1st, Long Jump; 1st, 800M; 1st, 1600M;
Laura Bogard – 1st, 100M; 3rd, 100M;
Macy Tabor – 1st, 400M; 1st, High Jump;
Emily St. John – 2nd, 400M; 2nd, 1600M;
Keisheal Norton – 2nd, Shot Put; 3rd, Discus;
Faith Floyd – 2nd, Discus;
Sarah Pearson – 3rd, Shot Put; 3rd, High Jump;
Emma Singleton – 3rd, 400M;
Nayeli Cano – 3rd, 800M;
Trava Brown – 3rd, Long Jump;
In the boys’ competition, Coffee County got a 1st place finish in the 4x800M relay. The Red Raiders also finished in 2nd place in the 4x200M relay and 3rd in the 4x100M relay.
Top individual finishers for the Red Raiders were:
Trace Bryant – 1st, High Jump; 2nd, 110M Hurdles; 2nd, Shot Put;
Raven Weber – 1st, 110M Hurdles;
Johnny Dulin – 1st, Long Jump;
Jalen Cummings – 1st, Shot Put;
Leo Penne – 1st, 800M; 2nd, 1600M;
Neil Slone – 2nd, 800M; 3rd, 1600M;
Dakota Wright – 2nd, 200M;
Eli Norton – 2nd, Discus;
Kelvin Verge – 2nd, Long Jump;
Tyler Luttrell – 3rd, Shot Put; 3rd, Discus;
Dillon Helms – 3rd, 110M Hurdles; 3rd, High Jump;
Gage DeMarree – 3rd, 400M; 3rd, Long Jump;
John Warren – 3rd, 200M;
Coffee County will return home on Thursday, May 3rd for their final home meet of the year. That meet will be Senior Night. Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 PM.