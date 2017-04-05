CHS Track Has Strong Performances in Tuesday’s Home Meet

The Coffee County CHS track teams hosted their 2nd home meet of the year on Tuesday and their first large meet as they welcomed Blackman, Shelbyville, Warren County and Cascade to Carden-Jarrell Field. More than 175 athletes competed in the event which is the largest event yet on the newly remodeled track. When the dust settled, the Lady Raiders captured a 2nd place finish to Blackman while the Red Raiders came in 4th place.
The Lady Raiders actually tied Blackman in the running events with 78 points on the day. In the field events, an injury and a bit of reshuffling of the events for the participants saw Blackman get the winning edge 56 to 42. In the team relay races, Coffee County got a 1st place team finish in the 4×800; a pair of 2nd place finishes in the 4×400 and 4×200 and a 4th place finish in the 4×100.
Those Lady Raiders who earned team points for Coffee County were:
Makenzie Webb – 1st place-3200M; 1st place-1600M; 4th place-300M hurdles
Karson Young – 1st place-100M hurdles; 1st place-triple jump ; 2nd-long jump; 2nd-high jump
Sarah Pearson – 1st place-800M; 2nd place-100M hurdles; 3rd place-shot put; 3rd place-high jump
Makenzie Anderson – 3rd-long jump; 4th place-100M hurdles
Keishel Norton – 2nd place-shot put; 5th place-discus
Faith Floyd – 4th place-discus; 5th place-shot put
Chloe Haggard – 2nd place-300M hurdles
Emilee Roberson – 3rd place-1600M
Chiara Gisinti – 4th place-100M
Emily St.John – 5th place-800M
Trava Brown – 5th place-1600M
The Red Raiders got a few strong performances but lacked the depth of Blackman and Shelbyville in the running events as they settled for 4th place. In the team relay races, Coffee County got a 2nd place team finish in the 4×800; and a 4th place finish in the 4×200.
Those Red Raiders who earned team points for Coffee County were:
Bradley Kishpaugh – 1st place – 1600M; 4th place-high jump
Dillon Helms – 5th place-high jump; 5th place-110M high hurdles; 5th place-300M hurdles
Matt DeLong – 3rd place-shot put; 5th place-discus
Johnny Dulin – 2nd place-long jump
Pryce Hutchings – 2nd place-discus
James Lynn – 3rd place-1600M
The Raider track teams will next be in action on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma for the District 8AAA meet. Field events will begin at 2 PM.