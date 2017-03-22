CHS Track Has Strong Performance at Cookeville on Tuesday

The CHS track team traveled to Cookeville on Tuesday for their second meet of the year. Coming off a win in their home meet last Thursday, the Raiders and Lady Raiders welcomed warmer weather for this meet. The warmer weather brought in thunderstorms which caused the meet to get cancelled after 8 events. The Lady Raiders continued their traditional strong performance in hurdling and jumping events as they captured a 2nd place meet finish to Blackman. The Red Raiders saw their forte of distance events washed out as they finished in 5th place.
The Lady Raiders’ day was highlighted by a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100M hurdles as Karson Young( with a time of 16.23) finished first, Sarah Pearson(16.62) finished 2nd and Makenzie Anderson(18.30) came in 3rd. Other scorers for the Lady Raiders were Faith Floyd(61-05 in the Discus & 27-10.0 in the Shot Put), Keishel Norton(27-7.0 in the Shot Put), Sarah Pearson(4’ 6” in High Jump), Makenzie Anderson(4’ 2” in High Jump), Karson Young(4’ in High Jump), Karson Young(16’ 7 ¾” in Long Jump), Chloe Haggard(13’ 7” in Long Jump), Makenzie Anderson(13’ 5 1/4 ” in Long Jump). The 4x200M Relay team for the Lady Raiders finished 4th with a time 2:08.39.
The Red Raiders got their only points in the Shot Put from Matt DeLong who had a throw of 36 feet and ½ inch.
The Raider thinclads are off until Tuesday, April 4th when they host a home meet at Carden-Jarrell Field. Field events will get underway at 4 PM