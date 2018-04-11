CHS Track Claims All Area Meet Title on Tuesday

The Coffee County CHS track teams got a pair of huge wins on Tuesday evening as they captured a pair of wins at the All Area Championships at Tullahoma. The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders each finished in first place in the 5 team meet. The Red Raiders outdistanced 2nd place Franklin County 201.5 to 179. The Lady Raiders snuck past the Rebelettes of Franklin County 186 to 172.
The Red Raiders got first place individual finishes from Leo Penne in the 800M run and 1600M run; Neil Slone in the 3200M run; Jalen Cummings in the Shot Put; Raven Weber in the 110M hurdles and Trace Bryant in the high jump. The Red Raiders also captured 1st place in the 4×400 relay.
Other Red Raiders with Top 5 finishes were:
Dillon Helms – 2nd, 110M hurdles; 3rd, 300M hurdles; 4th, High Jump;
Raven Weber – 2nd, Pole Vault; 5th, Triple Jump;
Jacob Melton – 2nd, 3200M;
Neil Slone – 2nd, 1600M;
Jalen Cummings – 3rd, 400M; 3rd, Long Jump;
Trace Bryant – 3rd, Pole Vault;
Sebastian Ledford – 4th, 3200M;
Zach Speegle – 4th, High Jump;
Johnny Dulin – 4th, Triple Jump;
Tanner Hulvey – 5th, 200M;
Eli Norton – 5th, Discus;
Tyler Luttrell – 5th, Shot Put;
The Lady Raiders got first place individual finishes from Jaden Campbell in the 3200M run and Macy Tabor in the high jump. The Lady Raiders also won the 4x200M relay.
Other Lady Raiders with Top 5 finishes were:
Sarah Pearson – 2nd, 300M Hurdles; 2nd, 400M; 3rd, High Jump;
Ryan Green – 2nd, 3200M; 4th, 1600M;
Emily St. John – 2nd, 1600M; 5th, 400M;
Jaden Campbell – 2nd, 800M;
Chloe Haggard – 3rd, 300M Hurdles; 3rd, 100M Hurdles; 5th, Long Jump;
Laura Bogard – 3rd, High Jump; 3rd, 200M;
Trava Brown – 3rd, 3200M; 5th, 1600M;
Keisheal Norton – 3rd, Shot Put; 5th, Discus;
Faith Floyd – 4th, Shot Put; 4th, Discus;
Taela Bland – 4th, 200M;
Jaden Campbell – 4th, Long Jump;
Macy Tabor – 5th, 300M Hurdles;
The Raider runners will be back at home on Saturday. When they play host to the Coffee County Night of Miles. Field events are set to begin at 1 PM at Carden-Jarrell Field.