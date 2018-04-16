CHS Track Athletes Battle for State Berths in Multi-Sport Sectional

Six athletes from the Coffee County CHS track team competed on Monday in the Sectional Pentathlon/Decathlon Meet at Stewarts Creek. Each was trying to sew up a spot in the 2018 TSSAA State Track Meet in May. Sarah Pearson, Chloe Haggard and Jaden Campbell competed for the Lady Raiders in the pentathlon while Raven Weber, Trace Bryant and Dillon Helms took part in the decathlon.
The 5 event pentathlon was contested on Monday and Coffee County did not qualify a Lady Raider for the state meet. Sarah Pearson, who suffered a torn ACL in the fall, came up 1 place short of an automatic qualifying position. Pearson, who was looking for her 4th straight trip to the state meet, finished in 4th place. Her score was 8 points out of 3rd place and she will be one of the favorites to make the field should an alternate be required. Pearson won the shot put event with a throw of 30’ 3.75”. Jayden Campbell finished in 10th place and Chloe Haggard came in 18th place.
The first 5 events in the decathlon were competed on Monday and at the halfway point, Trace Bryant leads the Red Raiders as he sits in 7th place. Dillon Helms is in 26th place and Raven Weber is in 28th place.
The Red Raiders return to Stewarts Creek on Tuesday for the final 5 events. Left on the schedule are 110M hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot put and 1500M run.