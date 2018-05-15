CHS to Host Athletic Department Open House

The public is invited to the Coffee County Central High School Athletic Department Open House on Wednesday night at CHS. The Open House will run from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM and will be hosted in the CHS cafeteria. The event is open to any prospective student-athlete who has a desire to learn more about the sports offerings at the high school.
Students and parents will be able to meet the coaches, tour athletic facilities and get tryout information for their respective sport or sports. A guidance counselor will also be on hand to answer any questions you might have about academics and give you the necessary information for registering for the NCAA Clearinghouse if you have an interest in competing at the college level in the future.