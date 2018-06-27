CHS Tennis Tryouts Scheduled for July 17th and 19th

Coffee County CHS students who will be in grades 9 thru 12 who wish to tryout should bring a copy of their current physical, tennis racquets, water, and wear the appropriate clothes. Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf . If you have questions, contact Coach Josh Inzer at inzerj@k12coffee.net
Coach Inzer will be a guest on a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the tryouts and give the local fans a chance to meet him. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each and every Saturday morning LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio beginning at 10 AM.