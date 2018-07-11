CHS Tennis Tryouts are Next Week

First year CHS tennis coach Josh Inzer has announced the tryout dates for the 2019 Red Raider and Lady Raider tennis teams. Boys’ tryouts will be Tuesday, July 17 from 5:00-7:00 PM and the Girls’ tryouts will be Thursday, July 19 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Both tryouts will be held at the Raider Tennis Courts behind the Raider Academy. The makeup date for anyone who cannot be present on the 17th or 19th will be held on Tuesday, July 24th from 5:00-7:00 PM behind the Raider Academy.
Coffee County CHS students who will be in grades 9 thru 12 who wish to tryout should bring a copy of their current physical, tennis racquets, water, and wear the appropriate clothes. Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf . If you have questions, contact Coach Josh Inzer at inzerj@k12coffee.net