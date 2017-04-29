CHS Tennis Thrives in Day #1 of the District Singles/Doubles Tournament

The remarkable season for the Coffee County Central High School tennis teams continued on Friday. Three singles players and a doubles team battled their way into the semifinals of the District 8AAA singles/doubles tennis tournament in Shelbyville.
Shlip Patel and Joseph Sadler each advanced to the boys’ singles semifinals with a pair of wins on Friday. Patel won his first 2 matches 8 to 3 and 8 to 0. He will face off against top seeded Kevin Kite of Lincoln County in the semifinals. Sadler received a first round bye before claiming an 8 to 1 win in the quarterfinals. Joseph will take on Jack Robinson of Lincoln County in his semifinal matchup.
Kara Roper knocked off teammate Macy Brown in the quarterfinals to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Roper claimed an 8 to 6 win in the opening round before knocking off Brown 8 to 2. Kara will take on Tiffany Spears of Lawrence County in Saturday’s semifinals.
The top seeded doubles team of Lawrence and Riddle rode a bye and an 8 to 4 win over a Lawrence County team to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The Red Raider juniors will take on the Shelbyville team of Spencer and Rogers on Saturday.
The Lady Raider doubles Rachel Henley and Anna Herrell knocked off a Franklin County team 8 to 2 in the opening round before falling in the quarterfinals to the top seeded team from Shelbyville. The team of Baylee Nester and Natalie Elzeer also knocked off a Franklin County duo to open the tournament before falling in a hard fought 8 to 6 matchup to Lawrence County in the quarters.
The tournament concludes on Saturday at Shelbyville’s H.V. Griffin Park. Semifinal matches get underway at 9 AM.