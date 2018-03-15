CHS Tennis Sweeps Giles County in Road Match

A rematch with Giles County awaited the Coffee County Central High School tennis teams on Thursday. Playing their first road match of the year, and playing in much warmer conditions than Monday, Coffee County got another sweep over the Bobcat teams. The Red Raiders won 7 to 0 while the Lady Raiders captured a 6 to 1 win. Each team improved to 2 and 0 on the year.
In boys’ action, Landon Booth, Tyler Rigney and Jonah Rollman each got 8 to 0 singles wins. Coffee County also received a pair of forfeit wins in singles. In doubles, Rigney and Booth teamed up for an 8 to 2 match win. Giles County also forfeited the second doubles match.
In girls’ play, Natalie Elzeer(8 to 2), Jessica Barrera(8 to 0), Kara Roper(8 to 0), Wren Lawson(8 to 0) and Odalis Garcia(8 to 0) got singles wins. The teams of Elzeer and Lawson(8 to 0) and Barrera and Roper(8 to 1) won in doubles action.
Coffee County will be in action again on Monday as they will play host to Cannon County. The first serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Tennis Courts behind the Raider Academy.