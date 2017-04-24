CHS Tennis Sweeps Franklin County

In their final regular season match of the season, the Coffee County CHS tennis teams traveled to Winchester on Monday to take on Franklin County. In a match that was originally scheduled for Friday in Manchester, multiple reschedules required this match be moved to Franklin County. Both teams finished the regular season in style with a pair of convincing wins including sweeps in all 10 singles matches. The Red Raiders won 6 to 1 while the Lady Raiders won 7 to 0
The Lady Raiders got the district sweep over the Rebelettes as they got singles wins from Kayla Wright(8-0), Anna Harell(8-3), Natalie Elzeer(8-1), Jessica Barrera(8-1) and Rachel Henley(8-0). The doubles teams of Baylee Nester/Kara Roper(8-4) and Macy Brown/Emily Shelton(8-2) won their match-ups to give the Lady Raiders the sweep.
The Red Raiders finished off the year at 8 and 1 which represents the best regular season record for boys tennis in school history. Coffee County got wins in singles play from Grey Riddle(8-5), Joseph Sadler(8-0), Reid Lawrence(8-0), Shlip Patel(8-0) and Jonah Rollman(8-0). In doubles play, the team of Ben Davis & Evan Herrell got an 8 to 2 win.
Coach Mike Ray was pleased with his team’s effort on Monday, and all season long. “I’m very proud of both teams efforts this year. Girls worked hard to get to play in the district tournament. The boys have truly excelled. We’re so excited about their record for this year I think it speaks for their abilities and their work ethic. This is been a great group of kids to work with” said Ray.
Next up for the tennis teams will be the district team tennis tournament starting on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders will take the court first as they square off against Shelbyville in Shelbyville on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Raiders will play host to Shelbyville on Wednesday in their first round match up. Both matches begin at 4 PM.