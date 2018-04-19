CHS Tennis Sweeps Columbia on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS tennis team welcomed Columbia to the Raider Academy courts on Thursday for the final regular season match of the year. The Red Raiders captured 6 forfeit wins on their way to a 7 to 0 shutout. The Lady Raiders won 4 of their 5 singles matches to grab a 5 to 2 win.
Senior Grey Riddle was the only Red Raider netter to compete on Thursday as he breezed his way to an 8 to 0 shutout win. The Lady Raiders got singles wins from Natalie Elzeer(8 to 2), Emily Shelton(8 to 5), Wren Lawson(8 to 5) and Odalis Garcia(8 to 1). In doubles play, Garcia teamed with Jessica Barrera to win their match 8 to 1.
The Raider tennis teams will now await the final regular season matches to conclude for seeding in the team district tournament which is scheduled to begin next week. The district singles and doubles tournament is set to begin on Friday, April 27th at Sewanee’s University of the South.