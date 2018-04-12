The Coffee County CHS tennis teams stepped out of district play on Thursday for a match at Cannon County. The Red Raiders shut out the Lions claiming a 9 to 0 win. The Lady Raiders edged Cannon County 5 to 4.
The Lady Raiders swept their 3 doubles matches to claim the win. The winning teams were: Jessica Barrera/Odalis Garcia(8-1), Esmeralda Lozoya/Wren Lawson(8-4) and Vanessa Pedroza/Emily Shelton(8-4). Barrera(8-4) and Lawson(8-5) got wins in singles play.
The Red Raiders won all 6 singles’ matches and all 3 doubles’ matches to get the win. Winning in singles were: Grey Riddle(8-3), Reid Lawrence(8-0), Jayden Talley(8-6), Jonah Rollman(8-3), Luke Irwin(8-1). In doubles, Coffee County got wins from the teams of” Riddle/Lawrence(8-1) and Talley/Rollman. The Red Raiders got forfeit wins in 1 singles and 1 doubles match.
The CHS netters hit the road again on Friday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Wildcats. First serve will be at 4 PM.
CHS Tennis Sweeps Cannon County
