CHS Tennis Splits with Tullahoma

In girls play, Coffee County was swept in the 5 singles matches. Jessica Barrera and Wren Lawson each dropped an 8 to 4 decision in the closest losses. Lawson teamed with Natalie Elzeer to fall 8 to 4 in doubles play. Barrera teamed with Odalis Garcia in a 8 to 6 loss.
In boys’ singles play, Jonah Rollman captured an 8 to 0 win while Luke Irwin captured a forfeit win. Also getting singles wins were Grey Riddle(8 to 4) and Reid Lawrence(8 to 3). Irwin teamed up with Jayden Talley to get an 8 to 0 doubles win while the team of Riddle and Lawrence won 8 to 5.
The CHS netters hit the road on Tuesday to take on Shelbyville in a district match. First serve is set for 4 PM at Griffith Park in Shelbyville.