CHS Tennis Splits with Tullahoma

Reid Lawrence of CHS tennis[file photo]

The Coffee County CHS tennis teams hosted their old rival Tullahoma on Monday afternoon at the Raider Academy.  Despite an 11 day layoff, the Raider netters fought to a split with the visiting Cats.  The Lady Raiders fell 7 to 0 while the Red Raiders won 6 to 1.

In girls play, Coffee County was swept in the 5 singles matches.  Jessica Barrera and Wren Lawson each dropped an 8 to 4 decision in the closest losses.  Lawson teamed with Natalie Elzeer to fall 8 to 4 in doubles play.  Barrera teamed with Odalis Garcia in a 8 to 6 loss.

In boys’ singles play, Jonah Rollman captured an 8 to 0 win while Luke Irwin captured a forfeit win.  Also getting singles wins were Grey Riddle(8 to 4) and Reid Lawrence(8 to 3).  Irwin teamed up with Jayden Talley to get an 8 to 0 doubles win while the team of Riddle and Lawrence won 8 to 5.

The CHS netters hit the road on Tuesday to take on Shelbyville in a district match.  First serve is set for 4 PM at Griffith Park in Shelbyville.