CHS Tennis Splits with Tullahoma

The Coffee County tennis teams welcomed Tullahoma to their home court at the Raider Academy on Wednesday. The two rivals met up to conclude their match from Monday which was suspended due to lightning in the area. Coffee County ended up with a split with Tullahoma as the girls lost 5 to 2 while the boys won 5 to 0.
The Red Raiders swept the singles matches getting wins from Grey Riddle(8 to 6), Joseph Sadler(8 -5), Reid Lawrence(7 to 4 in tiebreaker), Shlip Patel(8-0) and Jonah Rollman(1-0 via forfeit). In doubles play, both matches were ended early due to rain showers.
The Lady Raiders got a pair of wins in singles from Kayla Wright(9–7) and Jessica Barrera(8-6). The girls record falls to 2 and 7 on the year while the boys improved to 6 and 1.
The Raider tennis teams welcome Lawrence County to the Raider Academy courts on Thursday for a rematch. That match gets underway at 4 PM.