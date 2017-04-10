«

CHS Tennis Splits with Shelbyville

Reid Lawrence of CHS tennis

The Coffee County Central High School tennis teams hosted their first matches of the year on their new home courts at the Raider Academy.  After a wet spring and wind damage forced postponement of several matches, the Raider netters welcomed Shelbyville to their home court.  The Lady Raiders fell to the Eaglettes 5 to 2 while the Red Raiders won 5 to 2

For the Red Raiders, Reid Lawrence(by a score of 9 to 7), Shlip Patel(8 to 2) and Jonah Rollman(8 to 6) got wins in singles’ play.  Both Red Raider doubles teams won as the team of Grey Riddle and Reid Lawrence won 8 to 5 while the team of Joseph Sadler and Shlip Patel won 8 to 3.

The Lady Raiders got a singles win from Rachel Henley(8 to 4) and a doubles win from the team of Baylee Nester and Kayla Wright(7 to 2 in Tiebreaker)

The Raider tennis teams will not have to wait long for a rematch as they travel to Shelbyville on Tuesday.  That match will begin at 4 PM at H.V. Griffin Park.