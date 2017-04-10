CHS Tennis Splits with Shelbyville

The Coffee County Central High School tennis teams hosted their first matches of the year on their new home courts at the Raider Academy. After a wet spring and wind damage forced postponement of several matches, the Raider netters welcomed Shelbyville to their home court. The Lady Raiders fell to the Eaglettes 5 to 2 while the Red Raiders won 5 to 2
For the Red Raiders, Reid Lawrence(by a score of 9 to 7), Shlip Patel(8 to 2) and Jonah Rollman(8 to 6) got wins in singles’ play. Both Red Raider doubles teams won as the team of Grey Riddle and Reid Lawrence won 8 to 5 while the team of Joseph Sadler and Shlip Patel won 8 to 3.
The Lady Raiders got a singles win from Rachel Henley(8 to 4) and a doubles win from the team of Baylee Nester and Kayla Wright(7 to 2 in Tiebreaker)
The Raider tennis teams will not have to wait long for a rematch as they travel to Shelbyville on Tuesday. That match will begin at 4 PM at H.V. Griffin Park.