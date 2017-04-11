CHS Tennis Splits with Shelbyville on Tuesday

The Coffee Central High School tennis teams traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday for a rematch with the Eagles and Eaglettes. Much like Monday’s home match, the 2 squads split the decision. The Red Raiders dropped the Eagles 5 to 2 while the Lady Raiders were swept by the Eaglettes.
The Red Raiders got wins in singles play from Grey Riddle(8 to 5), Reid Lawrence(8-6), Shlip Patel(8-2) and Jonah Rollman(8-2). In doubles action, the team of Joseph Sadler and Shlip Patel won their match 8 to 6. The win improves the boys record to 5 and 1 on the season.
The Raider netters return home on Thursday when they welcome Columbia to their home courts at the Raider Academy. The match will be a girls only matchup and is set for 4 PM.