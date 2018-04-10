CHS Tennis Splits with Marshall County

In the boys’ match, Grey Riddle(8 to 5), Jonah Rollman(8-0) and Landon Booth(8-0) all got wins in singles matches. Riddle teamed up with Reid Lawrence to capture a 8 to 5 win in doubles play. The win improves the Red Raiders to 5 and 2 overall and 4 and 2 in district play.
In the girls’ match, Natalie Elzeer(8 to 2) and Emily Shelton(8 to 2) both won in singles play. Jessica Barrera and Odalis Garcia teamed up to get an 8 to 6 win in doubles play. The loss drops the Lady Radiers record to 4 and 3 overall and 3 and 3 in district play.
The Raider netters travel to Woodbury on Thursday for a 4 PM match with Cannon County. Coffee County will finish up their busy week with a trip to Tullahoma on Friday. That match will also get underway at 4 PM.