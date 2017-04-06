«

CHS Tennis Splits with Lincoln County on Thursday

Kayla Wright(2016 file photo)

The Coffee County CHS tennis teams traveled to Fayetteville to take on district rival Lincoln County on Thursday night.  The Lady Raiders got their first win of the year 4 to 3.  The Red Raiders came up short 6 to 1.

For the Lady Raiders, Kayla Wright(score of 8 to 2), Jessica Barrera(8-0) and Rachel Henley(8-1) got wins in singles play.  The doubles team of Wright and Baylee Nester captured an 8 to 5 win for the deciding game of the match.  The win improves the Lady Raiders district record to 1 and 2 on the season.

The Red Raiders got a singles win from Grey Riddle(8 to 4) for their lone win on the afternoon.  Jonah Rollman lost his singles match in a tiebreaker(7 to 2) and the doubles team of Riddle and Reid Lawrence fell 8 to 6 in a pair of near misses for the Raiders. The loss is the first loss of the year for the Red Raiders as they fall to 3 and 1 overall and 2 and 1 in district play.

The CHS netters return to the court on Monday when they welcome Shelbyville to their home courts at the Raiders Academy.  First serve is set for 4 PM.