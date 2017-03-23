CHS Tennis Splits a Road Match at Lawrenceburg

After damage to their home courts from Tuesday night’s storms, the Coffee County tennis teams were forced to move their home opener to Lawrenceburg on Thursday as the Raider netters took on district foe Lawrence County. The boys get their season record perfect with a 6 to 1 win while the Lady Raiders were swept by Lawrence County.
For the Red Raiders, they got singles wins from Joseph Sadler(8 to 3 score), Grey Riddle(8 to 6), Shlip Patel(8 to 4) and Reid Lawrence(8 to 2) in singles play. In doubles, the team of Sadler and Patel won their match 8 to 4 while the team of Riddle and Lawrence captured an 8 to 3 match win. For the Lady Raiders, Rachel Henley took her match to an extra game before falling 9 to 7.
The Raider netters hope to host their first home match of the year on Monday, April 3rd when Franklin County visits. That match will get underway at 4 PM and will be the next match for Coffee County. As always, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on schedule and venue changes.