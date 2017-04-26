CHS Tennis Powers to Finals Berth with Wednesday Win

The Red Raider tennis team hosted Shelbyville on Wednesday afternoon at the Raider Academy in the semifinals of the District 8AAA Team Tennis Tournament. Coffee County, who entered the tournament as the #2 seed, was striving to advance to next week’s finals as they took on the 3rd seeded Eagles. The Red Raiders took care of business by a final score of 5 to 2.
Coffee County got wins in singles play from Joseph Sadler(8-5), Reid Lawrence(8-1), Shlip Patel(8-4) and Jonah Rollman(8-3). The Raiders missed a chance at the singles sweep when top-seeded Grey Riddle’s racket broke just before his singles match resulting in a forfeit. In doubles, the team of Sadler and Patel got an 8 to 6 win to improve Coffee County to 9 and 1 on the year. The win total is the best in school history for the boys team and advances Coffee County to next week’s district finals.
The District 8AAA singles/doubles tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shelbyville’s HV Griffin Park, weather permitting. The District 8AAA Team Tennis finals will be contested early next week. Coffee County will take on the winner of the Lincoln County/Tullahoma match in the finals. Keep it tuned to Thunder Radio as we will keep you informed about schedule updates and cancellations.