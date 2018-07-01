CHS Tennis Player Wins Nashville Tournament

Talley opened play on Friday with a 7 to 5 , 6 to 1 win over Trey Brown of Hendersonville. Talley came right back and dropped John Yancey of Brentwood 6-0, 6-2 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. In the semifinals, Talley dropped Karthik Chitturi of Brentwood 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Sunday’s finals against Pierce McGee. After splitting the first 2 matches 6-2, 4-6, the two players went to a tiebreaker. Talley captured the tiebreaker set 10 to 8.
Talley was playing in his first summer tournament of the year. Talley, who picked up tennis in the spring of 2016, is in his 2nd season of playing summer tournament tennis. Talley will be back in action on July 20th when he takes part in a tournament at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.