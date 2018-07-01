«

CHS Tennis Player Wins Nashville Tournament

Coffee County’s Jaden Talley, winner of the Ensworth UTR Invitational [Photo used with permission]

Rising Coffee County Central High School sophomore tennis player Jaden Talley captured a flight championship on Sunday in the 2018 Ensworth Summer UTR Invitational.  Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) is a global tennis player rating system whose goal is to produce an objective, consistent, and accurate index of players’ skill in the game of tennis. UTR rates all players without regard to age, gender, nationality, or locale of a given match. Playing in a bracket of 14 competitors, Jaden won 4 matches over the course of the 3 day weekend to earn the title.

Talley opened play on Friday with a 7 to 5 , 6 to 1 win over Trey Brown of Hendersonville.  Talley came right back and dropped John Yancey of Brentwood 6-0, 6-2 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.  In the semifinals, Talley dropped Karthik Chitturi of Brentwood 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Sunday’s finals against Pierce McGee.  After splitting the first 2 matches 6-2, 4-6, the two players went to a tiebreaker.  Talley captured the tiebreaker set 10 to 8.

Talley was playing in his first summer tournament of the year.  Talley, who picked up tennis in the spring of 2016, is in his 2nd season of playing summer tournament tennis.  Talley will be back in action on July 20th when he takes part in a tournament at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.