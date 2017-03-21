CHS Tennis Opens Season with Split at Warren County

The Coffee County CHS tennis team opened their season on Tuesday as they traveled to McMinnville for a match with Warren County. The Red Raiders won their match 5 to 1 while the Lady Raiders fell 6 to 1 to the Lady Pioneers.
In boys’ play, Joseph Sadler(by a score of 6 to 3), Shlip Patel(6-0), Jonah Rollman(6-2) and Evan Herrell(1-0) won their singles matches while Sadler and Patel won their doubles match by a score of 6 to 3.
In girls’ play, Kayla Wright won her singles match in a tie-breaker 7 to 4 for the only match win for the Lady Raiders.
The Raider netters are back in action on Thursday when they play host to Lawrence County. That match is set to get underway at 4 PM.