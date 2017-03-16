CHS Tennis Opens Season at Columbia

The Coffee County Lady Raider tennis team traveled to Columbia on Thursday to open their season against Columbia. The Lady Raiders fell in a close match by a final score of 5 to 4. Columbia did not field a boys’ team so the Red Raiders were able to claim a forfeit win over the Lions.
The Lady Raiders got singles wins from Natalie Elzeer(by a score of 8 to 5), Rachel Henley(8 to 3) and Baylee Nester(8 to 1). The doubles team of Cara Roper and Elzeer also got a win 9 to 7 while the doubles team of Henley and Nester fell in a tiebreaker in what proved to be the pivotal match of the day.
The tennis teams travel to McMinnville for a match on Tuesday with Warren County. First serve is set for 2 PM.