CHS Tennis Hosts End of Year Banquet

The Coffee County tennis teams hosted their annual awards banquet on Monday. The banquet recognized the Red Raider and Lady Raider tennis programs who celebrated a successful 2017 season. The season was highlighted by a boys’ team which advanced to the district finals in team competition. The team of Reid Lawrence and Grey Riddle won the district doubles title and advanced to the region doubles tournament. Freshman Joseph Sadler was runner-up in the district singles tournament and also advanced to the region singles tournament. At the banquet, senior Kayla Wright was awarded the 2017 Coaches Award.