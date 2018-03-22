CHS Tennis Gets District Sweep over Franklin County

The Red Raiders got a clean sweep in each of the 5 singles matches. Winners were: Grey Riddle(winning 8 to 4), Jaden Talley(9 to 7), Jonah Rollman(8 to 3), Luke Irwin(8 to 6) and Landon Booth(8 to 1). After sweeping the singles matches, Franklin County conceded the 2 doubles matches.
The Lady Raiders swept both doubles matches to claim the win over the Rebelettes. The doubles team of Natalie Elzeer and Wren Lawson captured an 8 to 2 win while the team of Jessica Barrera and Kara Roper won 8 to 5. The Lady Raiders won 3 of the 5 singles matches. Elzeer(8 to 3), Roper(8 to 5) and Lawson(8 to 4) were all victorious in singles play.
Coffee County returns to the court on Monday when they welcome Tullahoma to the Raider Academy. First serve is scheduled for 4 PM