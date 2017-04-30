CHS Tennis Claims District Doubles Title

The best season for Red Raider tennis thus far, added a doubles district title to their resume on Saturday. The doubles team of Grey Riddle and Reid Lawrence marched through the doubles bracket to claim a district title. Joseph Sadler finished as a runner up in singles play. Kara Roper and Shlip Patel fell in the semifinals.
Riddle and Lawrence entered the tournament as the number 1 seed and lived up to that billing. The junior duo got wins in the semifinals to guarantee a region tournament berth before claiming the district title in the finals. Freshman Joseph Sadler battled back after losing the first set in the semifinals to advance to the finals. Sadler fell in the finals to claim a runner up finish and a berth in the region tournament.
The Red Raider tennis team has advanced to the team tennis title which will take place on Tuesday. We will keep you updated on the time and location on Tuesday.