CHS Tennis Blanks Giles County to Open Season

The Coffee County tennis teams opened the season at home on Monday welcoming new district rival Giles County to the Raider Academy courts. A pair of young and talented Raider squads got off to a blazing hot start on a cold day with a pair of wins. The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders each got 7 to 0 sweeps.
The Red Raiders won a pair of singles matches and the #2 doubles match by forfeit. In singles play, Jayden Talley won 8 to 2, Jonah Rollman won 8 to 0 and Luke Irwin won 8 to 0. The freshman team of Irwin and Talley blanked the Bobcat tandem 8 to 0.
The Lady Raiders captured 5 singles wins and a pair of doubles wins in their 7 to 0 girls’ victory. The Lady Raiders got singles wins from Jessica Barrera(8 to 0), Natalie Elzeer(8 to 2), Kara Roper(8 to 5), Emily Shelton(8 to 2), Wren Lawson(8 to 0) and Odalis Garcia(8 to 0). The doubles team of Elzeer and Lawson got an 8 to 0 win while the doubles team of Barrera and Roper won 8 to 3.
The Raider netters hit the road on Thursday for a rematch with the Bobcats. That rematch will take place in Pulaski. First serve is set for 4 PM.