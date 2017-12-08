CHS Swimmers Shine at LaVergne on Thursday

The Coffee County high school and middle school swim teams competed at LaVergne on Thursday night in a meet featuring teams from Blackman, LaVergne and Middle Tennessee Christian. The Raiders won 2 of the 3 matchups on the night in the combined dual meet scoring. Coffee County got wins over MTCS and Blackman and lost to LaVergne.
The Lady Raider relay teams captured a 1st place finish in the 200M and the 400M freestyle relays. Swimming for the 200M freestyle team were Anna O’Connor, Alessandra Marlow, Andi Mae Clutter and Kaylee Williams. The 400M freestyle relay team consisted of Anna O’Connor, Lacey West, Lindsey Cauble and Kaylee Williams. The Lady Raiders also got a 3rd place finish in the 200M medley relay;
The top individual performances for the high school Lady Raiders were:
- Kaylee Williams – 1st, 200M IM(state qualifying time of 2:43.91); 1st, 100M breaststroke(state qualifying time of 1:23.73)
- Lindsey Cauble – 1st, 400M freestyle; 5th, 50M freestyle;
- Anna O’Connor – 2nd, 100M butterfly(region qualifying time of 1:19.59); 2nd, 100M backstroke(region qualifying time of 1:21.44)
- Allyson Talley – 4th, 200M freestyle
- Andi Mae Clutter – 5th, 200M freestyle
For the middle school swimmers, Emily Williams swam a 2:47.02 in the 200M freestyle and a 1:44.22 time in the 100M breaststroke to give herself a region qualifying performance in each discipline.
The Red Raider relay teams captured a 2nd place finish in the 200M freestyle relay and 3rd in the 400M freestyle relay race.
The top individual performances for the high school Red Raiders were:
- Jack Beachboard – 1st, 200M IM(state qualifying time of 2:23.23); 1st, 100M breaststroke(with a region qualifying time of 1:14.27)
- John Michal – 4th, 50M freestyle; 4th, 100M freestyle;
William Tobitt of the middle school Raiders posted a time of 1:06.24 to qualify for the region in the 100M freestyle.
The swimmers will hit the water again on Thursday when they return to LaVergne for a meet with Stewarts Creek. The first race will begin at 6 PM.