CHS Swimmers Post Top 20 Finish at Middle Tennessee Regional Meet on Friday

This weekend, the Coffee County Central High School swim team was in action on Friday in the Middle Tennessee High School Swimming Association regional meet. Competing with the ultimate goal of qualifying or improving times for the state meet coming up in February, the Raiders competed in the Tracy Caulkins Aquatic Center in Nashville’s Centennial SportsPlex. In the overall team standings, the boys team finished in 17th place overall while the girls captured a 27th place finish. Overall, the Coffee County swimmers earned a 20th place finish out of 72 teams.
The top finisher for the Raider swimmers was Jack Beachboard who captured a 3rd place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.62. Beachboard also swam a season best time of 2:01.27 in the 200 IM to finish in 4th place. Jase Rice swam a season best time of 57.63 in the 100 freestyle and a time of 2:24.38 in the 200 IM.
For the Lady Raiders, Kaylee Williams was the top finisher as she grabbed a 12th place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.34 and a 19th place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:22.84 as both times were season best times. Anna O’Connor also recorded a pair of season best times as she finished in 23rd place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.00 which was good enough to qualify for the state meet. O’Connor also grabbed a 24th place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:09.59. Lindsey Cauble swam a time of 30.73 in the 50 freestyle.
Next up for the Raider swimmers is the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet. Qualifying for the state meet for Coffee County is: Jack Beachboard, Jase Rice, Kaylee Williams and Anna O’Connor. The state meet for the high school swimmers will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 8th and 9th in Nashville.