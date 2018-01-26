CHS Swimmers Post Record Breaking Performances at Region Meet

Kaylee Williams set a new school record as she captured 12th place in the 100 yard breaststroke. Williams covered the distance in 1:11.34. Williams also set a new personal best in the 200 yard IM as she finished in 19th place with a time of 2:22.84.
Jack Beachboard set a new school for the highest ever regional finish as he finished in 3rd place in the 100 yard breaststroke with a new personal best time of 1:01.62. Beachboard also had a 4th place finish in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:01.27 which was 1.90 seconds better than his personal best.
Anna O’Connor captured a state qualifying time in the 200M freestyle when she cut 5 seconds off her personal best by cutting through the water in 2:09.59. O’Connor also qualified for the state in the 100 butterfly as she cut through the water with a time of 1:06
Jase Rice cut 11 seconds off his personal best in the 200 yard IM with a time 2:24.38.
Lindsey Cauble set a new personal best in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 30.73.
The girls’ 200 freestyle team of Allie Marlow, Lindsey Cauble, Anna O Connor and Kaylee Williams knocked 6 seconds off their season best time as they covered the distance in 2:00.29. Athey also swam their best ever time in the 400M freestyle
Next up for the Raider swimmers is the TISCA State Championship Meet in Knoxville next month. The state meet will be held at the University of Tennessee on February 9th and 10th. Coffee County swimmers who have qualified for the state meet are: Anna O’Connor (100M backstroke, 200M freestyle, 100M butterfly ), Kaylee Williams(200M freestyle,200M IM, 100M breaststroke, and 500M freestyle) and Jack Beachboard(200M freestyle, 200M IM, 100M butterfly, 100M freestyle, 500M freestyle, 100M backstroke and 100M breaststroke)