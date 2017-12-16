CHS Swimmers Post New Season Bests on Thursday

The Coffee County swim teams traveled to LaVergne on Thursday night for a division meet on Thursday night. The Coffee County teams were paired up against Stewarts Creek in the duals scoring format. The Red Hawks swept Coffee County’s men and women and also captured the combined title in the head to head matchup.
The night did feature some strong individual performances for both the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders.
For the Lady Raiders
- Kaylee Williams won the 200M IM with a time of 2:42.71 as she cut 1.2 seconds off her state qualifying time. She also won the 100M breaststroke in a time of 1:22.11
- Anna O’Connor finished in 2nd place in the 100M butterfly and 2nd in the 100M backstroke
- Lindsey Cauble came in 3rd in the 400M freestyle and 5th in the 50M freestyle
- Alessandra Marlow finished 6th in the 50M freestyle and 12th in the 100M backstroke
- Andie Clutter cut four seconds off her 200M freestyle time to finish in 10th place. She also finished in 11th place in the 100M freestyle
- Allyson Talley finished 12th in the 200M freestyle
- Lacey West finished 11th in the 50M freestyle and 15th in the 100M freestyle
- E’Melilia Walker finished 14th in the 100M backstroke
For the Red Raiders
- Jack Beachboard won the 200M IM with a time of 2:42.71 as he cut 1.2 seconds off his season best time. He aslo won the 100M breaststroke in a time of 1:15.67
- John Michal finished in 4th place in the 400M freestyle and 13th in the 50M freestyle
- Luke Irwin finished 11th in the 100M freestyle and 15th in the 50M freestyle
- Ben Davis finished 12th in the 100M freestyle
- Terreal Clayborne finished 14th in the 50M freestyle and 15th in the 100M freestyle
For the middle school swimmers,
- William Tobitt bested the HS regional time by an amazing 10 seconds in the 200 meter freestyle time as he hit the wall at 1:04.24. He also posted a time of 2:25.35 in the 200M freestyle
- Rilye Bellamy swam the 100M breaststroke in a time of 2:34.76 and the 50M freestyle in 45.38
- Emily Williams posted a time of 5:49.50 in the 400M freestyle and 1:46.56 in the 100M breaststroke
- Aly Hutchings swam the 100M breaststroke in a time of 2:11.25 and the 50M freestyle in a time of 38.54
- Tristan Sons swam the 50M freestyle in a time of 53.44
- Patience Drigger swam the 50M freestyle in a time of 52.34 and the 100M freestyle in 1:59.53
- The Lady Raider middle schoolers swam the 200M freestyle in a time 2:53.40. That team was made up of Emily Williams, Patience Drigger, Aly Hutchings and Taylor Wall
In the team relays, the Lady Raiders placed
- 1st in the 400M freestyle relay as Anna O’Connor, Lindsey Cauble, Lacey West and Kaylee Williams swam for Coffee County.
- 2nd in the 200M freestyle relay
- 6th in the 200M Medley relay
The Red Raiders in the team relays placed
- 3rd in the 400M freestyle relay
- 5th in the 200M freestyle relay
The Raiders return to the water on January 11th when they square off in a division meet with Siegel. That meet will be held at the LaVergne High School natatorium. First race is set for 6 PM.