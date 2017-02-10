CHS Swimmers Open State Meet on Friday

Four members of the Coffee County Swim team travel to Knoxville on Friday to take part in the 2017 Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet this weekend in Knoxville. The 2017 Tennessee High School Swimming and Diving Championship will be held on February 10-11, at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Ryan Farless, Jack Beachboard, Anna O’Connor and Kaylee Williams will represent the Red and Black in the 2 day event. You can keep up with live results by visiting the website at: http://results.teamunify.com/sepac/
Thunder Radio will give you an update on their progress on Saturday morning during the Coffee Coaches Show and a full rundown on their results in Monday’s sportscast.