CHS Swimmers Have Record Breaking Performances at State Meet

Anna O’Connor competed in the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard backstroke. On Friday, O’Connor swam the preliminary in the butterfly. O’Connor posted a time of 1:06.09 which was 9 hundredths of a second off a personal best time. That result was good enough for 63rd place. Anna came back on Saturday in the 100 backstroke and smashed her personal best by 2.47 seconds as she placed 44th with a time of 1:05.04.
Kaylee Williams competed in the 200 yard Individual Medley(IM) and the 100 yard breaststroke. On Friday, Williams missed a new personal best in the 200 yard IM as she finished in 41st place with a time of 2:23.03. The 41st place finish was the highest finish for a Lady Raider swimmer in the state meet. On Saturday, Williams eclipsed that school record and her personal best time in the 100 yard breaststroke. Williams posted a time of 1:09.98(1.36 seconds better than her personal best) as she placed 22nd in the state at that distance. Both Saturday results are new school records.
Jack Beachboard competed in the 200 IM and the 100 yard breaststroke. Beachboard, already the highest decorated swimmer in CHS Swim history, just missed advancing to the finals on Friday in the IM as he placed 17th overall. Beachboard’s time of 2:00.64 was a new personal best as he shaved more than a half a second off his own school record time. Beachboard’s 17th place finish in the event is the highest finish in Coffee County CHS swim history. On Saturday, Jack was just above his personal best in the 100 yard breaststroke as he posted a time of 1:10.48. This was good enough for 22nd place which is the 2nd highest finish in school history.
All 3 swimmers, plus coaches Lana and Mike Ray will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each and every Saturday morning beginning at 10 AM at Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.