CHS Swimmers Compete at State Meet

CHS Swimmers at the state meet. Left to right are: Jack Beachboard, Kaylee Williams, Anna O’Connor, Jase Rice and coach Becky Behrendorff[Photo provided]

Four members of the Coffee County CHS swim team competed on Friday and Saturday in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet.  The Raider swimmers got a pair of Top 20 finishes and 2 new personal bests in the 2 day event in Nashville.

Jack Beachboard had the highest Raider finish as he captured a 13th place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke with a new personal best time of 59.44.  Beachboard also grabbed a 26th place finish in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.11.

Kaylee Williams swam a personal best time of 1:08.75 in a swim-off for the 100 yard breaststroke.  Williams finished the event with a 13th place finish.  Williams also finished in 44th place in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.95.

Jase Rice had a 42nd place finish in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.02.  Anna O’Connor swam a time of 1:08.48 in the 100 yard butterfly to finish in 72nd place.