CHS Swimmers Compete at State Meet

Jack Beachboard had the highest Raider finish as he captured a 13th place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke with a new personal best time of 59.44. Beachboard also grabbed a 26th place finish in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.11.
Kaylee Williams swam a personal best time of 1:08.75 in a swim-off for the 100 yard breaststroke. Williams finished the event with a 13th place finish. Williams also finished in 44th place in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:20.95.
Jase Rice had a 42nd place finish in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.02. Anna O’Connor swam a time of 1:08.48 in the 100 yard butterfly to finish in 72nd place.