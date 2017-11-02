CHS Swim Team Opens Season on Thursday

The Coffee County swim teams open the season on Thursday night when they travel to LaVergne for a meet with LaVergne and Middle Tennessee Christian. The gun sounds on the first race at 6 PM at the LaVergne High School natatorium.
The Raider and Lady Raider swimmers are coming off their most successful season in program history as 4 different high school swimmers advanced to the state meet. Additionally, new records were set in all 4 relay races during the 2016-2017 season. At the middle school level, 5 members of the middle school team competed at the MTHSSA Region championships in February.
On the year, Coffee County will compete in 6 meets at LaVergne and one at Sewanee. The regional championships will be held in January in Nashville with the state championship to be held in February in Knoxville. To learn more about Coffee County Swimming, you can follow their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RedRaiderSwimming/